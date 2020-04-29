Menu
Roma police issue Failure to comply with Public Health Direction Infringement notice to a 43-year-old Roma lady who was holding a mass-gathering.
COVID-19 fine dished out to woman for hosting party of 30

Georgie Adams
28th Apr 2020 3:48 PM | Updated: 29th Apr 2020 11:13 AM
HOSTING a party of up to 30 people was a sure-fire way to force Roma police to issue their first COVID-19 related fine.

Last Thursday, April 23, police were called to a residence on Luff St regarding a disturbance.

Police warned the homeowner that disobeying coronavirus restrictions would not be tolerated before instructing guests to move on.

In the early hours of Friday morning, police were called for a second time to the house and while police were there they witnessed 20-30 people.

Police issued the 43-year-old woman a $1334 infringement notice for failing to comply with Public Health Direction. She was also charged with obstructing police.

During that same morning, a 21-year-old Roma male was charged with public nuisance.

At that same address at 1.45am, the male was allegedly shouting abuse at police as they were dealing with the homeowner.

Similarly, a 19-year-old female was also charged with public nuisance and obstructing police.

The female allegedly yelled and swore at police and violently resisted the arrest.

Both the male and female were given a notice to attend the Roma Magistrates Court on May 19.

Police remained at the home until all other visitors moved on.

Roma police will continue to monitor compliance with these directions to ensure the safety of our community.

Police want to remind the community that they will continue to issue infringement notices when people blatantly disregard social distancing rules.

coronavirus coronavirus roma covid-19 roma crime editors picks infringement notice queensland crime roma police

