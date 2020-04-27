Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Nerang Soccer Club in action against Grange Thistle. Picture: Luke Sorensen
Soccer

COVID-19 fightback: Football back mid-July?

by Andrew Dawson
27th Apr 2020 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Football Brisbane has informed clubs of aspirations to start the season by mid-July following the COVID-19 crisis sporting shutdown.

In communications today, Football Brisbane stressed to clubs the season had been postponed, not cancelled, and that the organisation was working through three scenarios.

One of these would see the competition resume - or for some start - on the weekend of July 17-19 after the Queensland school holidays had been completed.

News of Football Brisbane's plans comes at a time when the NRL were preparing for a May 27 start, while community rugby was aiming for an early July start to its season in Queensland.

Football Brisbane were encouraged by comments from the Prime Minister Scott Morrison late last week that some community sport could be reviewed when restrictions were lifted as the year progresses.

Originally published as COVID-19 fightback: Football Brisbane back mid-July?

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus lockdowns soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Next big step for the Pocket Storehouse

        premium_icon Next big step for the Pocket Storehouse

        News The Pocket Storehouse is taking a step forward in their business and sending one of their products for low FODMAP testing.

        Keith Pitt on why it's important you download Covidsafe app

        premium_icon Keith Pitt on why it's important you download Covidsafe app

        News Minister explains benefits of mobile phone download

        Bundaberg police charge teen with 30 offences

        premium_icon Bundaberg police charge teen with 30 offences

        News Police allege the boy broke into multiple homes in the Coral Cove, Bargara, Innes...