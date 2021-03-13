John Butler has postponed tonight’s gig at the Empire Theatre after the emergence of a COVID-19 case at Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Discussing the postponement of the weekend’s concerts in Toowoomba and Bundaberg, the Empire Theatre shared an update from the artist, who said it was “with great sadness” they had to announce the shows would be postponed – potentially until May.

“John Butler was due to fly into Brisbane this morning from Tasmania,” the update said.

“However due to the announcement of the new COVID-19 case in the Brisbane hospital, and upon advice from our COVID-19 travel team, there is very real concern the West Australian Government will close the border to Queensland in the next 48 hours.

“John Butler has already undergone four weeks of quarantine this year and due to family commitments cannot consider a further two weeks at this time.

“He is also not prepared to put his crew members and their families through a similar risk.

“We are extremely sorry about this and appreciate that many will have made travel plans around this weekend’s concerts.

“We are working closely with both venues to reschedule both concerts to May.”

John Butler was due to play in the Empire Theatre on Saturday and at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Sunday.

The Empire Theatre said on social media the new dates would be confirmed soon.

“Please retain your tickets which will be valid for the rescheduled shows. If you are unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available from the point of purchase from next week.”

Originally published as COVID-19 case in Brisbane postpones John Butler concert