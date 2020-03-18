Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stringent new rules will apply to aged care facilities.
Stringent new rules will apply to aged care facilities. thinkstock
News

COVID-19: 12 steps aged care facilities will have to take

Crystal Jones
by
18th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian government is enforcing a range of measures to prevent the transmission and spread of coronavirus among older people.

Leading Age Services Australia, the body representing aged care facilities nationally, said it agreed with the stringent measures. 

"Taking strong measures to protect older Australians is critical to saving lives, in the face of the escalating COVID-19 threat," LASA CEO Sean Rooney said.

"The aged care sector has been raising its defences since early February and scores of residential care homes have proactively put in place measures to protect residents and the staff that care for them.

"The sector sees today's announcement by the Prime Minister as a logical and essential escalation of the protections aged care providers have already put in place.

"There has been extensive communication with families and loved ones of those in care and, overall, there is wide community endorsement for stronger measures to protect vulnerable older Australians."

The Prime Minister advises these restrictions are likely to apply for at least six months:

1. No entry to all people (visitors, staff, contractors) who have been overseas within the past 14 days
2. No entry to all people who have been in contact with COVID-19 within the past 14 days
3. No entry to all people with fever or flu-like symptoms
4. No entry to school groups
5. Minimise visits by children under 16
6. After 1 May, no entry to all people who have not had an influenza vaccination
7. Short duration visits by family and friends of residents
8. Maximum of two visitors at one time per day
9. Visitations to be conducted in a resident's room or outside - not in indoor public places
10. No large groups of gatherings of visitors or residents
11. Practice social distancing of 1.5m
12. For residents facing the end of life, RACFs have discretion for visitors, on a facility by facility basis

"We welcome the balance between care, compassion and an appropriate measure of caution and protection," Mr Rooney said.

"We know the mental health of people in care is equally important to their physical health and wellbeing, so getting that balance right is fundamentally important. 

"There are also ways the sector is working to maintain communication between residents and their loved ones, through alternative mechanisms such as video conferencing."

The sector has been on high alert since late January and implementing increased infection controls, as required by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission. In addition to that, we have been upskilling, training and planning for the wider spread of the COVID-19 virus within the community.

"Also, we have been making sure that staff, residents, family and friends are all fully appraised of the latest information from public health authorities so they understand what role they must play in ensuring we are protecting older people," Mr Rooney said.

"A whole of community response is required, because of the scale and the scope of what we have seen develop in other countries.

"This is crucial for the care of older Australians and the staff who look after them. We must ensure we are doing everything we possibly can to reduce their risk of infection.

"If you have a loved one in aged care, the message is 'play it safe and play your role in protecting vulnerable older Australians, and the passionate and professional workforce that cares for them'."

The sector also welcomes the government's announcement of the lifting of visa restrictions for student nurses, which will allow approximately 20,000 overseas student nurses to work full-time, instead of the current 20 hours per week.
 

More Stories

Show More
aged care covid-19
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy's kindness is shining under the dark cloud of covid-19

        premium_icon Bundy's kindness is shining under the dark cloud of covid-19

        News FROM chocolates being handed out at the check-out to giving rolls of toilet paper, there is a light side to the coronavirus pandemic.

        Rolls stolen from public toilets

        premium_icon Rolls stolen from public toilets

        News BUNDABERG public toilets have been targeted following widespread supermarket...

        Bundy man's plan to make sure everyone remembers Anzac Day

        premium_icon Bundy man's plan to make sure everyone remembers Anzac Day

        News Man's plan after virus causes ceremonies to be cancelled

        • 18th Mar 2020 2:31 PM
        Bullzye staff left in the dark as store closures near

        premium_icon Bullzye staff left in the dark as store closures near

        Business Customers are being urged to use their gift vouchers as soon as possible