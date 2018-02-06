Menu
Cover boy Rheed about sporting strength

COVER IMAGE: Bundaberg's Rheed McCracken is on the front cover of the Carine Roitfeld's CR Men's Book along with fellow paralympic athlete Liam Malone. CR Fashion Book
Emma Reid
by

BUNDABERG'S Rheed McCracken has hit the international spotlight again, appearing on the cover of the Carine Roitfeld's CR Men's Book.

The new issue of the magazine, dedicated to courage, strength, and sports, explores the world of athletics from different perspectives.

It looks at not just the physical, but also the less-visible emotional and intellectual sides of sports.

McCracken will appear on the March cover of the book with fellow Paralympic athlete Liam Malone.

In an interview in the LA Times, Roitfeld, the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar famed for her thick eyebrows, said she loved to use her magazine to share unique personal stories.

Rheed McCracken featured in a list of top one hundred sexiest men in the world. Mike Knott BUN010118RHEED5

"We decided to do a sports-themed issue of Men's Book, and I wanted to see the world of athletics from a different perspective, from those who are differently abled,” the former Paris Vogue editor said.

The theme of the issue, which hits news stands on March 6, is "just doing it” - also a personal mantra for Roitfeld.

The photo was shot by Steven Klein, best known for shooting advertising campaigns for clients including Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Louis Vuitton.

Klein told the LA Times the inner strength of both Paralympians shone through.

"Mind over matter and perseverance is evident in Rheed and Liam, whose challenges never stopped them from being heroes and examples for myself and others to have great appreciation for one's gifts,” he said.

McCracken spoke with The NewsMail yesterday saying he was thankful and felt privileged.

"It was definitely a different situation to be

in compared to sport,”

he said.

Rheed McCracken featured in a list of top one hundred sexiest men in the world. Mike Knott BUN010118RHEED7

Late last year McCracken appeared in TC Candler and the Independent Critics' list of the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017, released on December 27.

He said not a lot had changed and his focus was on the upcoming race events, including the Gold Coast this month and Switzerland in May.

CR Men's Book is available alongside CR Fashion Book issue 12, and will be released on March 1.

Bundaberg News Mail
