COURTICE'S CORNER: Stop sooking over Folau

AT THE time of writing this column no outcome had occurred in the dispute between Israel Folau and Rugby Australia.

This dispute is a watershed in free speech in Australia.

Israel Folau is a Christian who believes in a literal translation of biblical scripture and as such he believes it is the word of God.

This is the same bible we swear on when we give evidence in a court of law and it is also the same bible most people swear on when entering parliament.

In a democratic society such as Australia certain rights exist or should exist including freedom of worship, freedom of speech, freedom of association and freedom of movement.

There is a growing number of left wing radicals, who closely resemble fascists, who espouse political correctness while denigrating anyone who dares challenge their point of view.

They have become experts at reverse discrimination and are intent on shutting down any opposition to their point of view.

These clowns who have been rubbishing Israel Folau would not be jumping up and down if he had quoted similar passages from the Quran.

The issue is about attacking Christianity and Western values.

I don't agree with what Israel Folau put on Facebook and other social media, as I am not a happy clapper or a devil dodger but I firmly believe he has the democratic right to publicly practice what he believes.

He is not committing any crime.

In the words of Winston Churchill, "I don't agree with what you say, but I will defend your right to say it”.

How would all those left wing fascists like to be attacked, lose their jobs and called our for their points of view.

Thomas Jefferson said, "One can not limit freedom without it being lost”.

Israel Folau will be remembered long after the drop kicks who have attacked him are long forgotten.

His persecution reminds me of Dred Scott and Rosa Parks who were inspirations for standing firm for what they believed.

The best advice one could give the critics is grow up and harden up, stop being sooks.

Tomorrow: Edwina Rowan