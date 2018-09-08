Courtice's corner: PM's move to shift focus off govt woes

Former Hinkler MP Brian Courtice says the PM is attempting to shift the focus of the internal divisions within the Liberal party, by targetting the CFMEU.

Former Hinkler MP Brian Courtice says the PM is attempting to shift the focus of the internal divisions within the Liberal party, by targetting the CFMEU. Luka Kauzlaric

Brian Courtice was the Member for Hinkler from 1987 to 1993

Brian Courtice. Peter Broelman

THE recent comments of the Prime Minister Scott Morrison, threatening to de-register the CFMEU seem to be a desperate attempt to shift focus from the government's own internal divisions.

This also signals the theme the Liberal party will probably pursue during the next federal election campaign.

If the Prime Minister is genuinely upset at a union official's Facebook page, one would expect him to be disgusted with some senior banking officials and financial institutions for their corporate behaviour.

The Liberals had to be dragged kicking and screaming to the Royal Commission into corporate finance.

The CFMEU represents workers in the most dangerous of occupations, including mining and construction, where only strong union advocacy protects workers' safety.

If the Liberal party intends to make the coming election a referendum on organised labour and believes this will bring them electoral success, it is wishful thinking.

The events of the previous few weeks have shown all Australians what a divided party the Liberals are.

There is an old adage, "A party that can not govern itself cannot govern the country”.

The government has made some impressive advances in cutting down trade barriers for Australian markets, and financially and fiscally it has been responsible.

The government has also succeeded in disrupting the business model of illegal people smugglers who trade in human misery and empty promises, and who risk the lives of countless vulnerable souls at sea.

All of this pales into insignificance however, when one sees a divided rabble in the Liberal caucus.

The high farce was a second challenge in two days, and not being able to count.

The polls of last week show a 56% to 44% margin.

This would be a massive landslide victory for Labor, and it is difficult to see how the coalition can turn this around.