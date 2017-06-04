Courtice backs Pitt's cashless card call

CONCERNED: Former Labor Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice pictured on his farm.

HUNDREDS of local children are going without food every day because their parents are spending money on things they shouldn't.

That's according to former Labor Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice who says the Cashless Debit Card is not about restricting freedom, but making sure children get fed.

Mr Courtice was an MP for six years from 1987 to 1993 and says as a grandfather he's worried about the predicament the region's children are in.

"Speaking in the last few weeks with education providers and people in welfare it's become clear that every day several hundred children are going to school without a cut lunch or money for the tuck shop,” he said.

"The money these people receive is not a right, it's social justice and they don't get a moral right to spend it at the expense of their kids.”

Mr Courtice said children didn't have a vote, so it was up to the community to make sure they were being properly cared for.

"These people aren't prioritising what they should do,” he said.

"They're neglecting their kids to spend money on alcohol, gambling, cigarettes and, in some cases, illegal drugs.”

Mr Courtice said with winter arriving it was vital that people gave thought to whether children were being fed and kept warm.

"This should be trialled in Bundaberg and some of these kids will get a decent meal and get food,” he said.

Mr Courtice applauded current Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, saying while his stance on the card may not be popular, it was the right thing to do.

"Someone needs to stand up and I'm so glad Keith Pitt has the guts to stand up for these kids,” he said.

"It is right to defend little kids when they're not getting fed.

"Our children are the most vulnerable in our society - if politicians don't care for the welfare of kids they care for nothing.”

Mr Courtice, who spent six years on a standing committee for finance and public administration, said he wanted it to be known that the card wouldn't impact those on age pensions.

But when it comes to children getting food, the former politician said it was something he was passionate about.

"If you have children that should be your priority, not sitting with a beer in your hand at the poker machine” he said.

The proposal for a Cashless Debit Card was brought up by MP Keith Pitt following the latest Federal Budget and has sparked fierce debate ever since.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has started a petition against its implementation, while Mr Pitt has started one in favour of the card.

The Cashless Debit Card would see people on some benefits receiving 20% of their pay in cash and 80% on a card which can't be used to buy alcohol, cigarettes or gambling products.