Paranormal investigator Kade Jones accused of harassing Virgin staff, refused to face court for sentence because of weight issues.
Crime

Judge ire at paranormal expert ghosting court over obesity

Sherele Moody
by
8th Apr 2019 2:50 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM
A GHOST hunter who has toured Queensland's "haunted" buildings says he is unable to attend court because of complications from being morbidly obese.

Brisbane District Court Judge Vicki Loury on Monday was due to sentence paranormal investigator Kade Jones on two counts of using a carriage service to menace or harass.

The charges related to messages the Mackay resident is accused of sending to Virgin staff in June of 2017.

Mr Jones's barrister Rob Glenday told Judge Loury his client was absent due to health issues stemming from his weight problems.

Mr Glenday provided a medical letter.

Judge Loury said it indicated all of the health issues related to Mr Jones being overweight.

"We don't wait until he loses weight to apply a sentence," Judge Loury said.

Mr Jones was ordered to attend the court on Wednesday, with Judge Loury saying the letter did not say anything about him being unable to face the sentencing.

"If he does not appear for sentence I will issue a warrant for his arrest," she said.

NewsRegional phoned Mr Jones for comment.

He said he had a bad back but would not confirm whether he would be in court on Wednesday for sentence.

"It's none of your business where I go," Mr Jones said.

In March, multiple regional newspapers reported Mr Jones had led a team of eight ghost hunters from Haunted Australia in an investigation of "haunted" buildings quite recently.

This involved attending historic buildings across Brisbane, Bundaberg, the Fraser Coast, Warwick and the Sunshine Coast and filming them. - NewsRegional

