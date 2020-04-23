Menu
FILE SHOT: Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
IN COURT: Who is expected in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

Geordi Offord
by
23rd Apr 2020 8:32 AM

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. 

Here is who is expected to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court today. 

Amos, Heath Lee

Atkiss, Jeanette Celia

Blacka, Alexander James

Carpenter, Owen Kenneth Matthew

Cole, Aaron James

Dale, Amy Teresa

Dern, Jayne Elizabeth

Dick, Cameron Reid

Fischer, Nicole Dorothea

Fletcher, Jesse James

Glass, Shane Andrew

Grebenshikoff, Aidan Ryley 

Halsted, Jeffery Alan

Hartley, Marcus Dylan 

James, Zachary Stephen Lindsay

Kelly, Gage Benjamin

Kirby, Brett James

Milligan, Shane Allan

Moore, Bruce George

Queale, Kylie Marie

Robertson, Raymond Malcolm 

Roll, Corey John 

Sasidharan, Arun

Schiffke, Emma-Lee Jane

Soden, Craig Anthony

Sweetman, Patrick Jon

Tipler, Jerimie Michael

Turaga, Moceica Matai

Whiting, Christopher Ian John

Woolacott, James Leonard

Wright, Ryan Shannon

