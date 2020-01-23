Court told of man’s desire to see snow before going to jail

“YOU’RE an incorrigible offender and I don’t know what else could deter you.”

Those were the words of Magistrate Andrew Moloney when he handed down his sentence to Matthew James Wilson who pleaded guilty to 13 offences on Wednesday.

Wilson appeared in the courtroom by videolink where he was charged with 11 counts of failing to comply with reporting, stealing and receiving tainted property.

It’s not the first time Wilson has faced court for not complying with reporting with previous convictions in 2014 and 2016.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Wilson was facing similar failing to comply offences to previous times including failing to report email addresses, travel and social media accounts.

The court heard Wilson was also in possession of a birth certificate that did not belong to him and a small metal detecting device.

Sgt Klaassen told the court of Wilson’s history, which included a previous court appearance for impersonation.

In his submissions to the court, he said jail was the only appropriate sentence.

“It’s similar behaviour … he’s got 15 previous fail to comply with reporting and a further 11 today,” he said.

Wilson’s lawyer Craig Ryan told the court his client had been left with the birth certificate of a friend who was “dying of cancer”.

Mr Ryan told the court that his client could no longer access many of the unreported email addresses that were discovered when police searched through his phone.

He said Wilson’s reason for travelling was because he wanted to see snow before going to jail again.

Mr Moloney took into account Wilson’s plea of guilty and his co-operation with police.

“You are no stranger to not reporting … police say you were actively avoiding them,” he said.

Wilson was sentenced to two years and three months in prison with 175 days of pre-sentence custody declared as time already served.

He is due to be released on parole on April 30.