Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

COURT: Soldier deformed victim's face with pool cue

James Liveris
by
16th May 2019 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE MAN has evaded jail time after smashing a pool cue over another man's face, leaving him with broken jaw, and titanium plates to avoid permanent deformity.

On Monday, Daniel Diacostergou, 38, pleaded guilty in Roma District Court to one count of grievous bodily harm after assaulting a man at the Royal on Ninety-Nine on August 3, 2018.

The court heard Diacostergou had been patronised by the complainant for several hours during the night.

Eventually the complainant put his arm on the defendant's partner (at the time) where she asked him not to touch her. Diacostergou was holding a pool cue which he turned into a weapon holding it like a club and striking the complainant in the face.

The complainant, who was sitting down and defenceless at the time, was left with severe facial injuries.

On August 11, 2018 the defendant went to Roma Police station and told police that he picked up the pool cue in a "protective mode" when protecting his "loved one".

Defence lawyer Frank Martin argued the ex-Greek soldier and father of two showed remorse as opposed to other cases and therefore suggested a lower head- sentence than two-and-a-half years.

The court also heard Diacostergou had no prior Queensland criminal history and minor and irrelevant history in NSW.

Judge Richard Jones said although the defendant was patronised at the time it was a gross overreaction with a weapon.

"The sentence will send an appropriate message for further deterrence," Mr Jones said.

"Your lack of criminal history is a significant factor that will be taken into account. You have shown an administration of justice with your early plea of guilty and voluntarily attending the police station making a frank admission of your interest and expressing remorse."

Diacostergou was convicted and handed a seven month suspended sentence with an operational period of three years.

assault district court grevious bodily harm soldier
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    Crime A 45-YEAR-OLD Bargara man was arrested on Wedneday and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences at Burnett Heads.

    Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    premium_icon Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    News Claim lodged with court after workplace injury

    Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    premium_icon Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    News Bundy chillis on the global stage.

    Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    premium_icon Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    Crime MAGISTRATE Terry Duroux has torn shreds off a repeat drug driver