CASE DISMISSED: QCAT found no Privacy Act breach by the council.
Court ruling clears council over privacy breach claim

Carolyn Booth
3rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Regional Council has been cleared of any wrong doing after they were accused of breaching privacy laws, which one woman argued subsequently led to intimidating phone calls and a dust up between two council employees.

The judgement was handed down by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal last month after a hearing in Brisbane.

Documents obtained by the NewsMail reveal on 14 December 2015, the woman phoned the council to complain, stating she'd seen another council employee drinking during council business hours at a local bowls club.

The woman gave her first name and mobile telephone number, and after the matter was followed up by a council human resources employee, her first name was passed onto the man she made the complaint about.

Days later, at the same bowls club, the council worker approached the woman's husband, who also worked for the council, and asked him to admit that it was his wife who made the complaint against him. An exchange occurred between them.

During the hearing, the council worker admitted he confronted the woman's husband and repeatedly asked about the complaint, before the woman's husband "ripped off his shirt and punched him under the chin”, leaving him shaking and his mouth bleeding.

The woman claimed about two weeks after the incident at the bowls club she received phone calls during which she could hear "heavy breathing” from the caller who then hung up. She said three calls had been made to her mobile phone and one to her house phone.

The documents show the woman accused the council of breaching her privacy under the Information Privacy Act 2009 and that as a result, she suffered intimidation, hurt and humiliation, and was seeking $20,000 compensation.

But the council submitted there was no breach because its privacy policy stated the council would collect personal information and may disclose that information within council departments.

Council submitted that as a consequence of the existence of the policy, the woman was reasonably likely to have been aware that council would collect her personal information and disclose it within the council for the purposes of investigating and dealing with her complaint.

It was council's argument the tribunal sided with, ruling revealing the woman's name was not a breach because the employee was in a position to find that information himself.

The outcome of the complaint was that the council worker was found to have breached the Use of Council Vehicles Governance Policy 17, but there was found to be no evidence he had been at the bowls club in work hours.

