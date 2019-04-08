COURT ROUNDS: Locals fined for violent outbursts

Pub patron fined

MATTHEW Paul McNeil today faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to throwing an ash tray into a window at the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy.

The 29-year-old father of three became aggravated after he was refused service.

After exiting the bar he picked up the ash tray, threw it through a window and ran away from the establishment.

Police found him and arrested him.

McNeil was ordered to pay a $300 fine and $176 in restitution to the Commercial Hotel.

Paying for punches

A WOMAN who punched a hole in her Housing Commission residence has been fined for her violent outburst.

Kelly Maree Thompson plead guilty to one charge of wilful damage after she struck a wall during an argument with her partner.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court today heard Thompson struck a wall twice with her fists in the home in which she, her partner and five young children, all under 12, live.

Thompson had since fixed the wall. The "extremely remorseful” mother was fined $200.