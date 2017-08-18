COURT ROUNDS: Drivers busted in Bundy

Drink drive

MITESHKUMAR Patel has fronted court for drink-driving for the third time.

Patel, 38, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving on June 11 after being stopped on Bourbong St.

He blew 0.095.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin noted his prior offences, fined the farm worker $450 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Go get licence

A MAGISTRATE has told Robert Pippin, 48, to go and get a licence after he pleaded guilty to driving without a licence in Bundaberg at 8.45am on June 16.

Police pulled him over in a school zone.

Prosecutor Snr Constable Andrew Blunt said police were doing speed detection in a school zone and stopped Pippin.

He had never been licensed to drive in Queensland but previously held a licence in SA until being disqualified.

Pippin was fined $200.

Driver hit twice

IN JUST three weeks Jye Walk, 19, got caught twice by Bundaberg police driving unlicensed.

As a result Walk lost his licence for three months and was fined $700 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving without a licence while SPER suspended on May 22 and June 17; and failing to provide police identification details.

Prosecutor Snr Constable Andrew Blunt said Walk had been stopped by police when driving a green Mitsubishi and checks revealed his licence had been suspended because of unpaid fines.