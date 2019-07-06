Court round-up: Drink driving, excuses and blunders

IT'S been a busy couple of days at Bundaberg Magistrates Court for traffic matters.

And there were many traffic matters involving people who had made the decision to drink and drive.

Shane Paul Julian on Thursday pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, disqualified by a court order.

Julian's car was intercepted and checks revealed he'd been disqualified for 30 months.

He'd driven with just two months to go until the end of his disqualification.

Mr Julian said he was concerned about going into custody, but that was not on the cards for him.

He was fined $1200.

David John Muir was summoned to court on Thursday for driving over the legal limit.

It was heard Muir had blown .165 in a roadside test.

He told police he'd had a quantity of "mid-strength beer”.

"(There's) no excuse for stupidity, I'm not proud to drink that night ... I wasn't aware of how it affected me,” Mr Muir said.

Muir was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Shawn Brian Thorpe

Thorpe Pleaded guilty on Thursday to driving over the general alcohol limit after blowing .065 in a breath test.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Steven Joseph Lennox

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Lennox had been drinking at the Bargara Beach Hotel before driving 100m, right in front of the Bargara Police station.

He blew a blood alcohol level of .117.

"(It was) pretty stupid to drive past the police station,” Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court.

Lennox told the court he is the sole carer for his mother and would like his licence back as soon as possible.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

William John Caddy

Caddy pleaded guilty to driving over the alcohol limit, after blowing .070.

He asked Magistrate Ross Woodford if he could have more time, to which he was denied.

"It's been adjourned three to four times and you've had since April to see solicitors,” Mr Woodford said. He was fined $400 and disqualified for two months.