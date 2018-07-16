Court rejects council crackdown on shop's hanging baskets

Johanna van Genderen has publicly displayed her defiance of a Sunshine Coast Council fine at the front of her Kenilworth business.

A COAST store owner has come out on top in a battle with council over hanging plant baskets that's dragged out for years.

In November 2017, Johanna van Genderen was fined $630 by the Sunshine Coast Council for having four hanging baskets out the front of her Kenilworth shop, Johanna Designs.

Prior to that Ms van Genderen was told she could pay $1000 to keep them up, but remaining staunch, left them there.

After they were confiscated twice, council told her she would have to pay $320 per basket if she wanted them back.

The saga began when a person hit their head on one of the baskets and made a complaint to council.

Due to Ms van Genderen's refusal to pay the fine, which she called "appalling", the case was referred to court.

Ms van Genderen represented herself last Monday and said the magistrate found the council had "no authority" to take her property or issue a fine.

"It's just revenue sources from where the council is concerned," she said.

"They just want money.

"They bamboozle you with all these by-laws.

"Only the Government of Australia can make laws."

The lengthy process has been stressful for Ms van Genderen, who said the court outcome was "very refreshing".

"I was very happy to get a judge to see common sense," she said.

"I thought, 'this is insane, some sanity has to prevail'.

"I'm just appalled they can put you through this and put you through all this trauma because of one person who made a complaint.

"It's very sad."

But, it's not the end for Ms van Genderen.

She's now seeking an apology over the drawn-out incident.

In February, a council spokeswoman said council had been working with Kenilworth businesses since 2015 to help them navigate displaying goods on footpath areas or improving the visual amenity of their stores.

Council offered to provide and install two hanging baskets per business which was taken up by two businesses.

"Where a permit is required to place items on the footpath or display goods, council officers have, and will continue, to support businesses through the permit process to make it as simple as possible," she said.