Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Baby Matthew Riley Baxter ''fighting for his life'' on life support in the Townsville Hospital. Two weeks after baby Matthew's death Townsville's Child Protection Investigation Unit charged Nicholas Aaron Baxter, 31-year-old army corporal (the baby's father) over the infant’s murder. Picture: Roanne Johnson
Baby Matthew Riley Baxter ''fighting for his life'' on life support in the Townsville Hospital. Two weeks after baby Matthew's death Townsville's Child Protection Investigation Unit charged Nicholas Aaron Baxter, 31-year-old army corporal (the baby's father) over the infant’s murder. Picture: Roanne Johnson
Crime

Court quashes dad’s manslaughter conviction over baby death

by Vanda Carson
17th May 2019 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND  father sentenced to nine years jail for killing his six-week-old son has had his conviction quashed and a new trial ordered by the state's highest court.

The Court of Appeal in Brisbane ruled that Nicholas Aaron Baxter should have his manslaughter conviction quashed. Picture: Emma Channon
The Court of Appeal in Brisbane ruled that Nicholas Aaron Baxter should have his manslaughter conviction quashed. Picture: Emma Channon

The Court of Appeal in Brisbane this morning ruled in a majority 2-1 decision that Nicholas Aaron Baxter, an ex-army corporal from Townsville, should have his manslaughter conviction quashed.

His son Matthew died on 6 November 2011, three days after Baxter is alleged to have shaken or struck him.

The two majority appeal judges ruled that the trial judge should not have allowed evidence of earlier rib fractures suffered by baby Matthew to be heard by the jury.

The jury heard that Matthew suffered fractures in the days and weeks before he suffered the ultimately fatal injury in November 3, and they saw x-rays of his injuries.

More Stories

Show More
baby death court crime editors picks manslaughter conviction quashed

Top Stories

    Honouring a great: Bob Hawke's memorable Bundy moments

    premium_icon Honouring a great: Bob Hawke's memorable Bundy moments

    Politics Former Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice was part of the Hawke Government in 1987 and 1990 and has paid tribute to the late Mr Hawke after his passing Thursday.

    • 17th May 2019 11:50 AM
    Driver airlifted after multi-truck crash, lane reopened

    premium_icon Driver airlifted after multi-truck crash, lane reopened

    News TMR says one lane of the highway has been re-opened

    Link between liquidated builder and Bundy rental firm

    premium_icon Link between liquidated builder and Bundy rental firm

    Business LINK between rental management and liquidated company confirmed

    Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    premium_icon Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    Crime Magistrate Terry Duroux has torn shreds off a repeat drug driver