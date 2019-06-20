COURT OUT: Bundy CBD drag racers watch cash go up in smoke

THOUSANDS of dollars have gone up in smoke for two men who were caught red-handed by police drag racing on a Bundaberg CBD street.

James Micheal Laskey and Tay Chanan Ronald Williams both pleaded guilty to one count each of race between vehicles or animals on a road in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

The court heard at 12.30am on February 12, Laskey and Williams were stopped by patrolling police officers on Bourbong St after they were heard and seen driving side by side for a short distance.

Loud revving could be heard from the vehicles being driven by the pair.

The court heard once police activated their lights and sirens and directed the pair to stop, the revving decreased.

Both Laskey and Williams admitted the act was a silly thing to do.

After having their vehicles impounded both men paid a hefty $2500 to get them back.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account the guilty pleas and the amount of money the pair had paid to have their vehicles returned.

He also took into account the fact Laskey had previous court history and Williams did not.

Both men received a $500 fine.