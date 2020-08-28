Police find 'confronting' scene at 'murder' home

Forensics at work at an East Lismore home, where a woman was found deceased.

A WOMAN accused of the "confronting" murder of a Goonellabah woman will undergo psychiatric testing, a court has heard.

Natalie May Lewis, 32, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Friday charged with murder improperly interfering with a corpse following the discovery of a body at East Lismore last week.

Police will allege emergency services were called to a unit on Rosedale Square, East Lismore, about on Saturday, August 22, after the body of a 60-year-old woman was found.

Ms Lewis was arrested in Maclean on Thursday.

Speaking outside of Lismore Police Station, Richmond Police District Superintendent Scott Tanner said police would allege the two women were known to each other but were still investigating the exact type of relationship the pair shared.

Richmond Police District Supt Scott Tanner address the media following a murder in Lismore.

"Crimes of this nature are quite rare so I just want to reassure the public we are alleging the parties were known to each other so there was no randomness to this crime," Supt Tanner said.

"A neighbour had an arrangement to meet up with the victim, that neighbour has attended the house at around 10.30am on the Saturday and they then made the discovery of the victim inside.

"The time of death and the actual nature of the crime is still part of the investigation

"Police will be alleging at some stage during the evening and into the early hours of the morning the crime was committed.

"There was no previous history between the parties that was reported to police but as part of our investigation we will look at all the relationship and all of the issues that may have occurred."

Supt Tanner said officers had been "working tirelessly" investigation the crime and those investigations were continuing.

"At this stage the post-mortem results are only interim, so we will analyse those results and a full post-mortem report will be forthcoming in the next couple of days," he said.

"We had a number of forensic investigations undertaken over the weekend and those examinations and other inquiries led us to the arrest yesterday.

"Police are not looking for any other persons connected to this investigation.

"When police were there on Saturday it was a confronting scene, there was signs obviously violence had occurred.

"Police have made an extensive investigation so far they've canvassed all the area around the crime scene.

"If anyone has information, we urge them to go to Crime Stoppers."

Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered a full psychiatric assessment for Ms Lewis and instructed the prison to be watchful of potential self-harm.

Ms Lewis did not apply for bail and will return to Lismore Local Court on October 28.

Detectives from Richmond Police District, assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, established Strike Force Boughton to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Ms Lewis was arrested in Maclean on Thursday and was denied bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday.

She is also facing a separate charge destroying property, which will be mentioned on October 28.