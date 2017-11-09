Court orders drivers under the influence off the road

UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Concreter Fred Priestley, 55, pleaded guilty to drink-driving while unemployed 24-year-old Reuben Drosdeck pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

A DRINK-DRIVER and a drug-driver have lost their licences after appearing in court in Bundaberg.

Concreter Fred Priestley was charged with drink-driving after, he says, miscalculating afternoon beers.

Priestley, 55, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

He blew 0.063 at 5.35pm on October 11.

He was fined $300 and lost his licence for four weeks.

Meanwhile, Reuben Drosdeck says he smoked four or five marijuana cones before being stopped in his car on Takalvan St just after midnight.

Drosdeck, 24, pleaded guilty to drug driving about 12.15am on Saturday, September 30.

Drosdeck told Magistrate Neil Lavaring he didn't work as he was not in the right mental state to.

He was banned from driving for four months and fined $600, sent to SPER.