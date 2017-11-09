Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Court orders drivers under the influence off the road

UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Concreter Fred Priestley, 55, pleaded guilty to drink-driving while unemployed 24-year-old Reuben Drosdeck pleaded guilty to drug-driving.
UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Concreter Fred Priestley, 55, pleaded guilty to drink-driving while unemployed 24-year-old Reuben Drosdeck pleaded guilty to drug-driving. Brenda Strong GLA160511DRIV

A DRINK-DRIVER and a drug-driver have lost their licences after appearing in court in Bundaberg.

Concreter Fred Priestley was charged with drink-driving after, he says, miscalculating afternoon beers.

Priestley, 55, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

He blew 0.063 at 5.35pm on October 11.

He was fined $300 and lost his licence for four weeks.

Meanwhile, Reuben Drosdeck says he smoked four or five marijuana cones before being stopped in his car on Takalvan St just after midnight.

Drosdeck, 24, pleaded guilty to drug driving about 12.15am on Saturday, September 30.

Drosdeck told Magistrate Neil Lavaring he didn't work as he was not in the right mental state to.

He was banned from driving for four months and fined $600, sent to SPER.

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg drink-driving drug-driving

Bundaberg News Mail

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Bill in Bundy to give Leanne a boost

Bill in Bundy to give Leanne a boost

FEDERAL Opposition Leader Bill Shorten says only a Labor victory in the upcoming state election can stave off disastrous cuts to the public education system.

UPDATE: Most power reconnected by tonight

OVER AND OUT: Leanne Connors posted this photo of powerlines down on Moore Park Rd.

Most power reconnected by tonight

Wild weather 'fairly normal', says bureau

CRASH BANG: Pamela Cooper at her Jocumsen St house after Tuesday's storm. "There was an almighty crash and the cat went beserk. It was very scary - the whole house shook,” she said.

'Bang-on average rainfall expected'

Wild animals, accident, foul play? Dad's death a mystery

Missing: Jason John Vance has unfortunately died in mysterious circumstances, a coroner says.

The story was too bizarre to even make up, a coroner says.

Local Partners