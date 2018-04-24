Menu
OFF ROAD: Reece Griffin sped up approaching an amber light. Contributed
COURT: No stopping massive fine

Carolyn Booth
24th Apr 2018 7:42 AM

THE decision to hit the accelerator instead of the break after police activated their lights and siren has cost a 27-year-old a whopping $6307.50, and his licence for two years.

Reece Christopher Griffin appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to failing to stop and wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

The court heard on November 17 last year, Griffin was driving along Takalvan St when he sped up as he approached an amber light. Patrolling police saw Griffin's car fishtail for about 100m as it went through the intersection.

When police activated their lights and siren, Griffin failed to stop and overtook another car before police discontinued pursuing and Griffin sped away.

It was a costly decision for a man skilled in the automotive industry, who the court heard was finding it difficult to find a job without a licence.

