Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Crime

COURT NEWS: Two in for drug driving, one 'unimpressive' past

23rd Mar 2018 4:42 PM

Costly run home

FIVE stubbies of beer at the pub was more than enough to put Lonnie Darren Grice over the limit.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, the 49-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

The court heard Grice had a blood alcohol reading of 0.137 per cent when he was stopped on Luckes Rd at Bucca about 6.20pm on February 18.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Drug driver caught

BUNDABERG chef Lisa Marie Williams was fined $650 and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for six months after pleading guilty to one count of drug driving.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Williams returned a positive roadside test for methamphetamine after she was stopped by police along Johnston St at Avoca on December 12 last year.

Special licence

A MAGISTRATE described Jamie Lowien's traffic history as "unimpressive”, before granting him a special hardship licence.

Appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, the farm irrigation worker, who had been disqualified from driving for six months, was granted a licence to drive employees around the property where he worked.

