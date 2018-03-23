COURT NEWS: Two in for drug driving, one 'unimpressive' past

Costly run home

FIVE stubbies of beer at the pub was more than enough to put Lonnie Darren Grice over the limit.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, the 49-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

The court heard Grice had a blood alcohol reading of 0.137 per cent when he was stopped on Luckes Rd at Bucca about 6.20pm on February 18.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Drug driver caught

BUNDABERG chef Lisa Marie Williams was fined $650 and disqualified from holding a driver's licence for six months after pleading guilty to one count of drug driving.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Williams returned a positive roadside test for methamphetamine after she was stopped by police along Johnston St at Avoca on December 12 last year.

Special licence

A MAGISTRATE described Jamie Lowien's traffic history as "unimpressive”, before granting him a special hardship licence.

Appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, the farm irrigation worker, who had been disqualified from driving for six months, was granted a licence to drive employees around the property where he worked.