Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
At the scene - Officers from the forensic investigation unit on the scene outside the Maryborough City Motel on Ferry St.
At the scene - Officers from the forensic investigation unit on the scene outside the Maryborough City Motel on Ferry St. Cody Fox
Crime

IN COURT: Maryborough motel murder accused

Annie Perets
by
5th Nov 2018 10:55 AM | Updated: 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN arrested over the alleged murder of a 58-year-old woman at a Maryborough motel on the weekend, has been mentioned in court for the first time.

Matthew Bradley James Tench, 22, stands accused of killing the woman whose body was found outside Maryborough City Motel on Saturday morning about 5am.

He is facing one charge of murder.

The accused killer was arrested less than 12 hours after the gruesome discovery was made, as detectives and dog squads swooped in on a home at Mouquet Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Tench was mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday. Although he was not present in court, a duty solicitor appeared on his behalf.

The matter was adjourned until next month.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Resident: Fatal road in 'poor condition'

    premium_icon Resident: Fatal road in 'poor condition'

    News FOLLOWING the tragic Gin Gin Rd crash that took the life of a mother this morning, a local has spoken out about the poor road conditions in the area.

    • 5th Nov 2018 1:27 PM
    BUNDY COURT: 'Dad' ruins child's Christmas, steals presents

    premium_icon BUNDY COURT: 'Dad' ruins child's Christmas, steals presents

    News Magistrate warns Bundaberg man to address DV, alcohol issues

    Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

    premium_icon Bundy market insights: Job numbers rise, wages fall

    Business New data reveal major jump in ads, but drop in overall wage levels

    Batt calls for fluoride funding

    premium_icon Batt calls for fluoride funding

    News The Bundaberg MP says local fluoridation a state government issue

    Local Partners