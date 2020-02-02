Court for man who allegedly assaulted cop, jumped off bridge

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer and jumped off a bridge.

Police were called to a disturbance at the Talon Bridge on Perry St last night about 10.20pm, where a 30-year-old man allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Police said the offender has then proceeded to jump off of Tallon Bridge in Bundaberg North.

A QPS spokesman said the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time.

The man was charged with unregulated high risk activity and assaulting a police officer.

He will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 2.