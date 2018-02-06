COURT: Man attacks girlfriend a week into new relationship

IT TOOK just a week for Jason Jeffrey Behrendorff's to reveal his sinister side to his new girlfriend.

Days into a doomed romance, the 37-year-old hit his partner with the handle of a machete and repeatedly choked her to the point where she could not breathe.

This was all because he had accused her of "perving" on another man.

He pleaded guilty to the violent crimes in Maryborough District Court.

Crown prosecutor Sandra Cupina said the victim suffered injuries all over her body including "significant bruising" from the prolonged attack.

The court heard that inside a Granville home in August last year, an angry Behrendorff armed himself with the machete and grabbed the woman's hair before hitting her head with the blunt end of the weapon.

He then squeezed her neck "three or four times."

<<Keep up to date with the latest local court stories here>>

After being arrested Behrendorff returned an alcohol reading of .109.

In an apology letter read in court, Behrendorff said he felt "ashamed."

"I'm sorry I've done the wrong thing," he wrote

"Getting angry is not necessary, sorry I didn't realise it earlier."

Behrendorff's criminal history included entries for public nuisance and being drunk in a public place.

Judge David Reid noted Behrendorff had a drinking problem and said he was "probably quiet pleasant" when sober.

He sentenced him to 2.5 years in jail.

A three-month suspended sentence was also activated.

Bahrendorff will be released on parole April 10.