Bundaberg Court House. Brian Cassidy News COURT LIST: Two to appear in court today by Crystal Jones Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow 19th Nov 2019 7:02 AM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 TWO people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court today. Menzies, Connor Thompson, David Charles 0 buncourt Read More Login to follow court Read More Login to follow buncourt court Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon BACK THE BUSH: A deep dive into drought territory Rural The Courier-Mail today begins a series highlighting the devastating impact of the drought and the everyday heros who are determined to stay on the land. premium_icon Why playing the race card does more harm than good Opinion Singer will.i.am and basketballer Ben Simmons have both recently called out racism. But this victimhood makes people sceptical of any claim of racial discrimination. 19th Nov 2019 7:35 AM premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal premium_icon Manu Feildel opens up about marriage, fatherhood Celebrity My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel has opened up about fatherhood, marriage and his new range of sauces. 19th Nov 2019 7:30 AM premium_icon How to save $1000 on your health insurance Health Thousands of health fund members planning to dump their health cover have found they can save big bucks by paying less for the same level of insurance. 19th Nov 2019 7:28 AM premium_icon PFAS contamination and the public’s right to know News PFAS information has remained limited as Ipswich residents continue to fight for answers.