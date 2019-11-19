Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Brian Cassidy
News

COURT LIST: Two to appear in court today

Crystal Jones
by
19th Nov 2019 7:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court today. 

  • Menzies, Connor 
  • Thompson, David Charles
buncourt court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Agents say rental reforms could impact Bundy property market

        premium_icon Agents say rental reforms could impact Bundy property market

        News BUNDABERG real estate agents are concerned that proposals to increase freedom for tenants could lead to increased bond and higher rental prices.

        Top tips to keep your roof intact in storms

        premium_icon Top tips to keep your roof intact in storms

        News “There are a lot of very rusted roofs .."

        Parents pay tribute to crash victim: Angel taken too soon

        premium_icon Parents pay tribute to crash victim: Angel taken too soon

        News Teen who died in crash was 'touched by an angel'.