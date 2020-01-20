Menu
Bundaberg Court House
News

COURT LIST: 76 people set to appear today

Crystal Jones
by
20th Jan 2020 7:12 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court today:  

  • Angel, Mark
  • Atwell, Mitchell William
  • Banks, Trevor John
  • Barnes, Corrina Maree
  • Bessant Probert, Bradley Amadeus 
  • Borley, Brent John
  • Bretzke, Ian Michael
  • Broome, Christina Evelyn 
  • Brown, Michael Leonard
  • Burgess, Mandi Ann
  • Chapman, Melissa Jan
  • Chase, Justine Maree
  • Cook, Damien Mark
  • Corbutt, Joe 
  • Crane, Matthew Charles
  • Croft, Ricky John
  • Crowe, Jacob Alexander 
  • Daniel, Taylor Jae
  • Davies, Jessica Donna
  • Dennis, Tessa 
  • Fehr, Bryn Crosby
  • Foster, Daniel Jay 
  • Golotta, Domenic John
  • Goulding, Richard Charles
  • Grey, Charlene Bridget 
  • Grigg, Larry Tony
  • Gruetzner, Anthony Mark 
  • Hanousek, Janina Tina
  • Hartley, Marcus Dylan 
  • Hepburn, Daniel Wayne
  • Ingram, Zane John
  • Jensen, Ella Maree
  • Khalu, Gregory John
  • King, Fiona Louise 
  • Landers, Tony John
  • Letts, Jacob Jeffrey Darryl
  • Libert, Sebastien Pierre
  • Martin, Clinton John
  • Mayfield, Anthony Robert 
  • Mcewan, Rebecca Maranne
  • Moody, Beau Jake 
  • Moon, Kirstie Lee-Rose
  • Moras, Ashley 
  • Morley, Joel Lewis 
  • Must, Clinton John
  • Newman, Steven Lawrence
  • Noonan, Rory Scott
  • Norris, Jamie Paul 
  • Nowland, Jourdan Taylah-Shain 
  • Ogston, Shane Andrew
  • Olive, Todd Graeme
  • Owens, Jamie Luke
  • Power, Matthew Alan
  • Prickett, Robert John 
  • Priestley, Cassandra Rose 
  • Rewald, Frances Irene 
  • Rippey, Andrew Patrick 
  • Robinson, Christine Megan
  • Sabic, Christopher Anthony
  • Sammon, Jacob Thomas 
  • Shield, Trevor Francis 
  • Sim, Robert Alan 
  • Smith, Christopher Fredrick 
  • Smith, Paola Juanita 
  • Spry, Nigel David 
  • Swinkels, Damian Martin 
  • Taha, Housam 
  • Thomas, Charles Anthony 
  • Thompson, Kyle Peter 
  • Thompson, Liam Phillip 
  • Wager, Shannon Leanne 
  • Ward, William Francis 
  • Whiteman, James Kendal 
  • Wilke, Kean Seton
  • Wright, Joel Nicholas 
  • Yewyeh, Craig Francis George
