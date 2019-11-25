Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COURT LIST: 66 people to appear today

Crystal Jones
by
25th Nov 2019 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court today:

  • Atkins, Craig Alan
  • Baumgart, James Samuel
  • Baxter, Daniel Malcolm
  • Beasley, Hannah Leah 
  • Bing, Jason Peter 
  • Blake, Jamie John 
  • Blee, Jesse Dean
  • Britcher, Essrom Frederick
  • Broome, Stuart Wayne John 
  • Carmichael, Tony Boyd 
  • Charlton, Anthony Graham
  • Crane, Matthew Charles
  • Cregan, Brandon Kane 
  • Davies, Michael James 
  • Delfino, Torin Alexander
  • Dittmann, Christopher James Anthon
  • Doherty, Jacob Anthony 
  • Donohoe, Sandra Lee
  • Fergusson, Jeremy Duncan 
  • Fouracre, Mark Andrew
  • Gardiner, Annika 
  • Gillard, Yalah Valerie
  • Hanousek, Janina Tina
  • Houston, Beth
  • Hughes, Matthew Henry 
  • Jackson, Timothy Peter Ralph
  • Jagers, Dane Luke 
  • Johnson, Delroy Rhys
  • Kapernick, Ian Errick 
  • Kennedy, Ethan James 
  • King, Fiona Louise
  • Kuplen, Shayla 
  • Larson, Talon James
  • Limb, Lee John
  • Lyne, James George
  • Lyons, Adam Christopher 
  • Mccarron, Brian Lawrence
  • Mcgowan, Peter Andrew
  • Mcphee, Casey Anne 
  • Moore, Bruce George 
  • Nairn, Caleb James
  • Nash, Michael James 
  • Nettlefold, Nigel Jay
  • O'Keefe, Nigel Allen 
  • Olive, Todd Graeme
  • Pascoe, Michael Bradley 
  • Ramm, Lindon David 
  • Redshaw, Damien S'Ven 
  • Riley, Dylan John
  • Roebuck, Timothy Shaune 
  • Rogers, Jeremy Stephen 
  • Saltner, Earin Lee Esau 
  • Seery, Samantha Joyce
  • Shorten, Hadyn Benjamin
  • Sim, Robert Alan 
  • Skinner, Philip Frederick 
  • Smith, Juanita Joy
  • Steel, Bergen George
  • Suzgun, Evren
  • Thomas, Jamie Keith 
  • Underwood, Gavin Paul 
  • Whitehead, Jacqui Lee 
  • Williams, Brandon Leigh
  • Williamson, Shaun Patrick 
  • Woloch-Ehlers, Jareth Kyle 
  • Woodward, Nicholas Robert
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail for mum, son accused of harrassing hairdresser

        premium_icon Jail for mum, son accused of harrassing hairdresser

        News A MOTHER and son are both behind bars on remand after being charged with harassing their neighbour.

        What it’s like to be 63 and homeless

        premium_icon What it’s like to be 63 and homeless

        News Bill Betheras is living out of his car with his dog

        ELECTION CANDIDATE: Bundaberg businessman to run for council

        premium_icon ELECTION CANDIDATE: Bundaberg businessman to run for council

        News BUNDABERG businessman Geoff Augutis has put his hand up to run for Division 9 in...

        OPINION: Memories of life growing up in Bundaberg

        premium_icon OPINION: Memories of life growing up in Bundaberg

        News Betty Lowis shares her weekly opinion piece

        • 25th Nov 2019 7:08 AM