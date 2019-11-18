Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE SHOT: Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
News

COURT LIST: 54 people to appear today

Crystal Jones
by
18th Nov 2019 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Bennett, Ethan Shane 
  • Bielefeld-Reed, Derek William Stuart 
  • Bishop, Aleice Bryanne 
  • Black, Nathan John 
  • Bourke-Hennessy, Cody James Anthony 
  • Box, Jacob Bradley 
  • Bramley, Sammie-Joe Dawn 
  • Broome, Stuart Wayne John 
  • Brown, Netress Melissa Eileen
  • Burrows, Benjamin John
  • Chandler, Matthew George
  • Chapman, Ashley Neal 
  • Coleman, Matthew Mark 
  • Coonan, Thomas John 
  • Crompton, Pauline Natasha 
  • Cross, Jodie Lee 
  • Cunningham, Benjamin Peter
  • Doyle, Mark Matthew 
  • Doyle, Richard Gary
  • Fisher, Rochelle Anne
  • Flanders, Jacinta Marie
  • Franks, Trudy Ann
  • Fritz, Aaron James 
  • Fuller, Daniel James John
  • Harland, Adam Robert 
  • Jones, Rachael Shannon
  • Lee, Terence Desmond 
  • Mone, Tait Patrick
  • Moody, Beau Jake 
  • Mulford, Christopher Anthony
  • Murray, Nicholas Stephen 
  • Napier, Rochelle Anne
  • Nay, Ross William 
  • Nichols, Brendan Michael
  • O'Keefe, Nigel Allen 
  • Orchard, Nichole Stacey Colleen
  • Price, Jasen Ross
  • Read, Dean Kristian
  • Rippon, Maxwell Robert
  • Seinor, Shannon Ron
  • Smith, Michael Lawrence
  • Southon, Mariah Jade
  • Spring, Lauren Leigh
  • Sullivan, Tamieka Angela Maree
  • Suzgun, Evren
  • Thompson, Kelly Maree
  • Traube Kane, George David 
  • Trenwith, Dean John
  • Truswell, Annalyce J Elizabeth 
  • Vernon-Ware, Jesse Leigh 
  • Walker, Aaron Peter
  • Warren, Amber Jade 
  • Washington, Jayden George Frederick
  • Willison, Geoffrey Raymond
buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

        premium_icon Man to do jail time after string of thefts across Bundy

        Crime A MAN, who now has 57 stealing offences to his name, will spend six months behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple charges of stealing.

        How friendship is helping fight fires and keep us safe

        premium_icon How friendship is helping fight fires and keep us safe

        News Crews from around the world come to our aid

        • 18th Nov 2019 7:04 AM
        Paradise Dam repair bill could top $700m

        premium_icon Paradise Dam repair bill could top $700m

        News Review finds major defects in construction, design