COURT LIST: 49 people set to appear today
THE following 49 people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
- Abela, Michael Andrew
- Bell, Craig Anthony
- Birch, Stewart
- Brennan, Paul
- Brook, Mathew Steven
- Brown, Martin Thomas
- Coleman, Matthew Mark
- Dale, Clayton Anthony
- Deller, Caleb James
- Doe, Robert John
- Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John
- Esler, Hayden Rodger
- Evans, Jeremy Kevin
- Fisher, Rochelle Anne
- Forrester, Damien Lachlan
- Gardner, Raymond Alexander
- Gillard, Peter Troy
- Groat, Brodie James
- Hall, Jacinta Whitney
- Henneberry, Keith Albert
- Hetherton, Michael James
- Holman, Constantine Jared
- Johnston, Ross
- Lammi, Luke Kenneth
- Latham, Blake Arthur
- Leather, Scott Wayne
- Ling, Verdun Ross
- Mccracken, Abby Louise
- Mclean, Clifford Zane
- Mcleod, Joshua William John
- Meester, Chad Lindon
- Michelle, Sandee
- Orpin, Janette Lyn
- Pashley, Douglas Jacob
- Price, Emily Alice
- Quinn, Kieran Sharn
- Rogers, Jeremy Stephen
- Seinor, Shannon Ron
- Sharp, Bronson Damien
- Simpson, Donald Henry
- Smith, Juanita Joy
- Stam, Blake Ken
- Taha, Housam
- Taylor, Peter Rodney
- Todd, Bianca Jade Hagart
- White, Christopher James
- Whyte, Darren Stephen
- Williams, Anthony Leigh
- Williamson, Shaun Patrick