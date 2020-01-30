Menu
Bundaberg Court House
Bundaberg Court House Brian Cassidy
COURT LIST: 49 people set to appear today

Crystal Jones
by
30th Jan 2020 7:46 AM
THE following 49 people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

  • Abela, Michael Andrew 
  • Bell, Craig Anthony
  • Birch, Stewart 
  • Brennan, Paul 
  • Brook, Mathew Steven 
  • Brown, Martin Thomas 
  • Coleman, Matthew Mark 
  • Dale, Clayton Anthony 
  • Deller, Caleb James 
  • Doe, Robert John 
  • Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John 
  • Esler, Hayden Rodger 
  • Evans, Jeremy Kevin
  • Fisher, Rochelle Anne
  • Forrester, Damien Lachlan
  • Gardner, Raymond Alexander
  • Gillard, Peter Troy 
  • Groat, Brodie James 
  • Hall, Jacinta Whitney
  • Henneberry, Keith Albert 
  • Hetherton, Michael James
  • Holman, Constantine Jared
  • Johnston, Ross 
  • Lammi, Luke Kenneth
  • Latham, Blake Arthur
  • Leather, Scott Wayne
  • Ling, Verdun Ross 
  • Mccracken, Abby Louise
  • Mclean, Clifford Zane
  • Mcleod, Joshua William John 
  • Meester, Chad Lindon 
  • Michelle, Sandee 
  • Orpin, Janette Lyn
  • Pashley, Douglas Jacob 
  • Price, Emily Alice 
  • Quinn, Kieran Sharn 
  • Rogers, Jeremy Stephen 
  • Seinor, Shannon Ron
  • Sharp, Bronson Damien 
  • Simpson, Donald Henry 
  • Smith, Juanita Joy
  • Stam, Blake Ken
  • Taha, Housam 
  • Taylor, Peter Rodney
  • Todd, Bianca Jade Hagart 
  • White, Christopher James
  • Whyte, Darren Stephen 
  • Williams, Anthony Leigh
  • Williamson, Shaun Patrick
