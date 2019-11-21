Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COURT LIST: 38 people to appear today

Crystal Jones
by
21st Nov 2019 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Ballard, Ethan Connor
  • Bayliss, Rodney Reegan
  • Braun, Coen Leon Ross
  • Collison, Terrence John
  • Cook, Wade 
  • Cotter, Adam Joseph 
  • Croden, Michelle Elizabeth 
  • Drury, Catherine Maria
  • Dukes, Kirby Ellis 
  • Foster, Kylah-Rae Rose
  • Hall, Jacinta Whitney
  • Hetherton, Michael James
  • Jackson, Jayme Leigh 
  • Joyce, Mitchell Kieran 
  • Land, Howard Lindsay 
  • Livingstone, Egan
  • Mack, Debbie Mary
  • Mccarthy, Gregory Vincent 
  • Mccosh, Benjamin Jon 
  • Mceune, Krystina Margaret 
  • Mclean, Clifford Zane
  • Prasad, Anil
  • Roberts, Beau William
  • Robinson, Adam Charles
  • Ruane, Stephen John
  • Shaxson, William Keith 
  • Silcox, Dwayne Edward
  • Snaith, Andrew Kevin 
  • Stam, Blake Ken, Mr 
  • Sutton, Benjamin Edward 
  • Taylor, Alwyn James 
  • Todd, Bianca Jade Hagart 
  • Walker, Aaron Peter 
  • Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James
  • Whyte, Darren Stephen 
  • Williams, Anthony Leigh
  • Wilson, Matthew James 
  • Zink, Michael Leslie
buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayoral candidates share views about the CBD

        premium_icon Mayoral candidates share views about the CBD

        News MAYORAL candidates Jack Dempsey and Helen Blackburn deny that the CBD is struggling compared to other hubs.

        Oui! Bundy set to go French with new two-day market

        premium_icon Oui! Bundy set to go French with new two-day market

        News Taste the foods of France and shop till you drop

        Trail lets you do your Christmas shopping at sellers' homes

        premium_icon Trail lets you do your Christmas shopping at sellers' homes

        News This is like nothing Bundy has ever seen before