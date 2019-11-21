News
COURT LIST: 38 people to appear today
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:
- Ballard, Ethan Connor
- Bayliss, Rodney Reegan
- Braun, Coen Leon Ross
- Collison, Terrence John
- Cook, Wade
- Cotter, Adam Joseph
- Croden, Michelle Elizabeth
- Drury, Catherine Maria
- Dukes, Kirby Ellis
- Foster, Kylah-Rae Rose
- Hall, Jacinta Whitney
- Hetherton, Michael James
- Jackson, Jayme Leigh
- Joyce, Mitchell Kieran
- Land, Howard Lindsay
- Livingstone, Egan
- Mack, Debbie Mary
- Mccarthy, Gregory Vincent
- Mccosh, Benjamin Jon
- Mceune, Krystina Margaret
- Mclean, Clifford Zane
- Prasad, Anil
- Roberts, Beau William
- Robinson, Adam Charles
- Ruane, Stephen John
- Shaxson, William Keith
- Silcox, Dwayne Edward
- Snaith, Andrew Kevin
- Stam, Blake Ken, Mr
- Sutton, Benjamin Edward
- Taylor, Alwyn James
- Todd, Bianca Jade Hagart
- Walker, Aaron Peter
- Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James
- Whyte, Darren Stephen
- Williams, Anthony Leigh
- Wilson, Matthew James
- Zink, Michael Leslie