Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
COURT LIST: 35 people set to appear today

Crystal Jones
by
6th Jan 2020 8:01 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

  • Bing, Jason Peter 
  • Borg, Nathan James 
  • Buchanan, Zane Peter 
  • Challacombe, Joshua Leslie 
  • Cogzell, Jasmin Emilee Jaye
  • Coyne, Jason Christopher 
  • Dale, Curtis Archibald 
  • Davies, Jessica Donna 
  • Doolan, Gary Edward
  • Elkin, Stephanie Anne
  • Fairfull, Mark Robert 
  • Fisher, Helena Maree 
  • Fisher, Kristy Ann 
  • Harrison, Linda Jane 
  • Harvey, Alexander Charles 
  • Horvatic, Ivan 
  • Hull, Sharna L
  • Kirby, Gary James
  • Kontro, Anita 
  • Lamb, Shane William 
  • Martell, Steven Brian
  • Martin, Clinton John
  • Mceune, Connor Paul
  • Moody, Beau Jake 
  • Mules, Catherine Anne 
  • Murray, Ashley Nathan
  • O'Connor, Jessie Shane Daniel 
  • Olive, Todd Graehame 
  • Rewald, Frances Irene
  • Ring, Jason-Kane
  • Rowlands, Levi Vivian 
  • Somers, Timothy John 
  • Stygall, David William 
  • Wales, Jesse Lester 
  • Williams, Mary Louise
