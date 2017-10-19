Court is told of night boxer was stabbed to death

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

BOXER Landon Delinecort died from a stab wound to his heart.

He was stabbed on the road outside his Avoca home by Luke Turnbull who at the start of his Supreme Court trial in Bundaberg strongly maintains his innocence - saying it happened in self-defence.

Turnbull, 38, has pleaded not guilty to three charges: the murder of Landon Delinecort, 24, on November 27, 2015; causing grievous bodily harm to Landon's father, Calvin Delinecort; and assaulting Brock Delinecort.

In his defence, Turnbull maintains there had been a dispute over a $200 drug debt he owed Calvin.

Landon Delinecort. Crystal Jones

Defence counsel Saul Holt QC told the jury that it would hear that Turnbull was told to go to Delinecort's home at 41 Cummins Rd that night or they 'would come to him'.

"He'd been attacked by a number of weapons and did not take the knife that ultimately killed Landon,” Mr Holt said in his opening defence statement.

"Defence says it was money for drugs on credit. Luke is not an angel, he brought ice from Calvin,” he said.

In opening the Crown case against Turnbull, prosecutor Greg Cummings said Landon was stabbed in the heart at 7.30pm when the blade of a knife penetrated his chest.

He was pronounced dead at 8.13pm at Bundaberg Hospital.

The Crown case accuses Turnbull of stabbing Landon in the heart with intent to at least cause him grievous bodily harm if not to kill him after arriving on his blue Harley Davidson.

WITNESS: Nathan Clarke outside the court. Ross Irby

"He brought the knife to the scene, and he (Turnbull) was not defending himself,” Mr Cummings said.

Mr Cummings said the jury would hear evidence from two children, then aged 6 and 8, who were witness to events that night at the front of the Cummins Rd residence.

No knife or other weapons had been found at the scene.

The jury was shown police footage as officers drove to the scene, it was dark with no street lights.

Mr Cummings said Calvin, then aged 47, had been either pushed or punched, knocked out by Turnbull and Calvin took no further part in the events that night.

Witness Nathan Clarketold the trial Landon had been his best mate and he had been drinking with him and his friend "Gilly” that evening.

Mr Clarke said he heard the arrival of a motorbike then heard yelling then Calvin and Landon had walked out to the front. He stayed on the patio.

In answering questions put by the Crown, Mr Clarke said he had walked out to the driveway "and could see arguing on the road” between Turnbull and Calvin.

Mr Clarke said he saw Turnbull punch Calvin in the forehead - "Calvin went straight to the ground, blood everywhere,” he said.

Moments later he said Brock Delinecort arrived in a car "just as they (Landon and Turnbull) went to the ground”.

"I went to Landon. He was just lying there. I don't know how to explain it,” he said.

Cross examined by Mr Holt, he denied seeing Calvin or Landon with weapons.

His evidence before Justice Peter Applegarth will continue today.