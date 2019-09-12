Menu
List of those due in court today.
News

IN COURT: Here's who is due in court today

12th Sep 2019 8:30 AM
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, September 12.

Anderson, Serena Maree

Ashton, Ashley John

Benson, Dylan Lee

Bray, Ella Jade

Clark, Mahari Zion

Crosswell, Tony Andrew

Cummins, Dylan Luke

Dang, Thanh Tam

Derrick, Robert Alexander

Doyle, Brett Adam

Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John

Dwyer, Jed Thomas

Evans, Nathan John

Faulkner, Shawn Gene

Fenn, Joshua Mark

Flesser, Jake Leonard

Gerrard, Nickolas John

Giljevic, Jesse Albert

Gordon, Christopher Michael

Gott, Joshua Brian

Grover, Toni Leanne

Hourn, Cherylee

Howard, Dennis Anthony

Hyland, Benjamin Jack

Ireland, Zachariah Kyron

James, Michael Andrew

Johnson, Jacob Michael Robert

Kauffman, Trine

Larsen, Christopher John

Lawton, Geneve Beryl-Ivy

Limb, Sarah Jade Darrel

Love, Antonio Robert Donald

Marino, Daniel James

McCarthy, Gregory Vincent

McDonald, Sam

Mcphee, Casey Anne

Mobbs, Leon John

Murgatroyd, Erin-Teale

Murphy, Elizabeth Ellen

Nielsen, Jessie William

Patel, Gaurang Kumar Arvindbhai

Paterson, Lynette Kay

Petrie, Vicky Maree

Robertson, Alexander John

Sevinc, Mustafa

Smith, Royden Wesley

Starr, Mathew Gavin

Stone, Trey Vance

Tribe, Aaron Wade

Trickett, Leisa Deanne

Turner, Jessica Emma Leigh

Wechsler, Liam Anthony

Wilson, James Phillip

Wilson, Kristy Lorraine

