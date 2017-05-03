Court hears Perry helped man evade cops

WILLIAM John Perry's fateful decision to help a man who turned up to his house with a baseball bat and his arm covered in blood has landed him in court.

On September 23, 2015 Perry, 57, along with several co-accused, helped Gavin Russell Baldwin avoid police detection following the death of Ispwich man Joseph Bornen (pictured) at a Moore Park Beach home.

At Bundaberg District Court yesterday, Crown Prosecutor David Finch laid out the Crown's case in a detailed statement of facts presented to the court.

The court heard that on September 23, 2015 Baldwin assaulted Bornen with a baseball bat at a Moore Park Beach home.

Bornen also put his hand through a window, cutting himself seriously.

The court heard later that same day, Baldwin was brought to Perry's house by the co-accused, and Perry provided direction to another property.

Perry later lied, telling police officers Baldwin had walked off towards the beach.

"At the time police spoke to you, it would seem those of you involved with this charge were at least aware of the likelihood that the person had died,” Judge Brian Devereaux said.

"As it transpired, the death was due to the bleeding caused by the injury, which was self-inflicted, by putting his hand through the window.”

Perry pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.

Defence barrister Claire Boothman argued for a lenient sentence, saying Perry had a strong work history, despite being eligible for a disability pension since 1989, and had to take care of his two children.

Ms Boothman said Perry hoped to move back to Grafton, New South Wales where he had ties to the community and could raise his children.

Taking this into account, Judge Devereaux sentenced Perry to one year imprisonment on a suspended term with an immediate release and an operational period of one year.