Court hears of girlfriend's plea as Landon's heart stopped

THE father of boxer Landon Delinecort who died from a stab wound to his heart, has strongly denied selling the drug ice to Luke Turnbull - the accused killer of his son.

Cross-examined by Turnbull's defence counsel Soul Holt QC, Calvin Delinecort, 49, was subject to questions on whether he sold methylamphetamine to Turnbull, and that $200 Turnbull owed him was for a drug debt.

In the Supreme Court trial at Bundaberg, Turnbull, 38, has pleaded not guilty to three Crown charges: the murder of Landon Delinecort, 24, on November 27, 2015 at Avoca; causing grievous bodily harm to Calvin Delinecort; and assaulting Brock Delinecort.

In his defence Turnbull maintains it was self-defence in a dispute over a drug debt owed to Calvin. But Calvin maintains Turnbull wanted the loan for food.

Under questioning Calvin denied that he or his son Brock sold ice to Turnbull, saying he did not know what a point of ice was. And did not seek Landon's help get the debt repaid.

Late boxer Landon Delinecort. Crystal Jones

Calvin denied he or others at the house had been armed that night with objects like a pole, axe handle, baseball bat or knife.

The Crown earlier stated it had no evidence of weapons being found at the crime scene.

"I had two six packs of beer. I was in a happy mood," Calvin said about the night his son died after being stabbed on the bitumen road in front of the family's rented home at 41 Cummins St.

Questioned by Mr Holt about walking out to the front of the house when Turnbull arrived on a Harley Davidson, Calvin said he wasn't expecting him.

"I walked up to him, told him to leave. He was yelling carrying on," he said.

Calvin Delinecort outside court. ross irby

Calvin said he was struck by Turnbull and knocked out cold.

The jury heard from Mr Holt about a series of phone calls and texts sent from Calvin's mobile phone to Turnbull the day before, and on the day of Landon's death.

"I don't know nothing about it," Calvin said.

'Waiting for you' one text said - sent at 6.51pm the night Landon died.

A text Mr Holt said was sent by Landon to Turnbull the day before states: "You gave my father your word you never came through we don't want any trouble but what needs to be done will be done".

Mr Holt queried Calvin if he armed himself with a knife a tea towel around it when he went out to see Turnbull.

Accused killer Luke Turnbull. Simon Young BUN200713ENT8

"No, not correct," Calvin said.

"A screwdriver in your pocket," asked Mr Holt. "No," Calvin said.

Photos of a pair of bloodied shorts, found by police on the floor of the bathroom at the house, were tendered as evidence.

And photos showed a wallet and Calvin's driver's licence police found in the shorts pocket.

Shown a photo of a yellow handled screwdriver the Crown says was found in a pocket, Calvin said he had no explanation for it being there.

"I never had a screw driver in my pocket," he said.

Mikaela Atkins, the girlfriend of Landon, had been in a bedroom when she heard his father Calvin yelling on the phone.

She later heard the arrival of a motorcycle, knew Calvin was outside and Landon went out.

"I heard Luke (Turnbull) say he had the $180 with him. I heard Landon say it was more than that," she said.

"I heard Landon say 'Come on, c***' then I heard belting. I did hear the two little boys screaming, it was loud over the noise of the bike."

"I went down the driveway. I saw Landon in Nathan's (Clarke) arms."

She helped carry Landon and laid him down on a pool table.

Ms Atkins said he was turning purple, and she pulled his shirt up to find a cut under his left armpit.

She did not see another wound and Landon was driven in her car to Bundaberg Hospital.

"I waved to open the hospital door, (and said) 'Please help me, his heart has stopped'," she said.

The trial before Justice Peter Applegarth continues today.