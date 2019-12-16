Court hears how police were called to fight at McDonald's

A MAGISTRATE has strongly advised an 18-year-old offender to get on the straight and narrow, after additional charges meant his two good behaviour bonds were forfeited.

Caleb James Lancaster appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruct police officer.

Police were called to McDonald's on Targo St, with reports a male was fighting with patrons.

When police arrived at the scene on November 22, they said Lancaster was visibly intoxicated, his speech was slurred, he had trouble walking, was stumbling and falling to the ground and his breath smelt of alcohol.

He was arrested and police tried to transport him, but on the way Lancaster removed his seatbelt and kicked the window of the police car repeatedly, as an attempt to break it.

Police pulled over, opened the car door and Lancaster fled on foot, resulting in police chasing after him and forcing him to the ground.

Lancaster screamed profanities at the police officer.

Police took Lancaster to the watch-house, and on arrival, he refused to leave the vehicle, lying on the floor, forcing police to carry him inside.

A letter from Headspace was issued to Magistrate Andrew Maloney, stating Lancaster had been diagnosed with and medicated for ADHD, anxiety and depression.

The court was told Lancaster was a final year apprentice butcher and supported his family on his wage while his father was unable to work due to a workplace injury.

Lancaster said he did not recall the events and was ashamed of his behaviour.

"You're one of the lucky ones because your parents are here to support you in court today and they love you, and the way you repaid them was to act like a hooligan," Mr Maloney said.

"Mr Lancaster, after you leave today, should you ever get in trouble again and if alcohol is involved, the court may need to step in and take more action than just fines."

Lancaster was fined $400, and ordered to pay $600 after his two good behaviour bonds were forfeited.