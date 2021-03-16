Court hears how man turned life around after drugs

Liam Anthony Wechsler pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court to trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs. Photo: Social Media

A court has heard how a young man has turned his life around to get away from drugs after he used to go out and sell them on weekends.

Liam Anthony Wechsler, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court on Wednesday to a number of offences including drug trafficking, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams.

The court heard police searched Wechsler's Burnett Heads home in January last year where he made a number of admissions to police about selling MDMA "primarily on weekends".

During the search officers found a number of clip seal bags of MDMA tablets, in total 43.666g of MDMA was found.

Police also seized a number of other items including black iPhone, about 140 unused gelatine capsules, scales and $2095 in cash.

The then 19-year-old told police he would travel to Brisbane to obtain the drugs and then put 0.1g of the substance in capsules and take them out on weekends.

The court heard Wechsler would sell the drugs for $20 per tablet.

When Wechsler's phone was analysed it also revealed he had supplied marijuana on two occasions.

The trafficking took place for about five and a half months.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread conceded that due to a number of mitigating features, a period in actual custody was not necessary for Wechsler.

However, he said supervision would be necessary.

Wechsler's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court Wechsler had been exposed to "a number of challenges in his formative years".

Mr Cassidy said his client was the victim of and was exposed to domestic violence as a child.

The court heard Wechsler began using drugs at the age of 15 to escape difficulties and then began selling them to support his habit.

The court heard since the offending Wechsler had turned his life around by getting counselling, abstaining from drug use and distancing himself from associates involved with drugs.

He had also completed a work skills course.

Justice Graeme Crow took into account Wechsler's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity and demonstrated remorse.

He also took into account Wechsler's co-operation with the authorities.

Justice Crow told Wechsler the offending was "very serious" and said ordinarily trafficking demanded a prison sentence.

"They're (prison cells) not much bigger than the dock you're in, they are bleak rooms and in most of the prisons in Queensland you'll find two adults in a room that size," he said.

"You could be, at the age of 20, in that room with a man who's 130kg and more violent than any of the partners your mother has had, and I can only imagine what would happen to you.

"You put yourself in that position, I don't put you in that position."

Justice Crow also took into account Wechsler had a minor criminal history.

Wechsler was sentenced to three years' imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

