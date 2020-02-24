Menu
Court hears how a man put a $200 pair of headphones in pants

Geordi Offord
by
24th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A MAN has been fined for stealing from a local business.

Jack William Eion Raar pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court that on October 4, Raar went into JB Hi-Fi at Stockland Bundaberg.

He took a set of headphones worth $200, put them down his pants and left the store without paying for them.

That month police attended his home and Raar did not want to be interviewed.

Sen-Constable Bland said the offence was committed two weeks after Raar received a community service order.

Raar's lawyer Lani Olafsson told the court he had offended since he stole the headphones.

Ms Olafsson said her client had also completed 30 hours of the community service order he was on at the time.

The court was told Raar's father had left while Raar was young and Raar had mixed in with the wrong crowd.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Raar's plea of guilty and stealing offences in his history.

Raar was ordered to 40 hours' community service. 

