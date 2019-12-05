Court hears carport collapsed as man tried to steal car

HE’S only 23 years old but Darryn Glenn Buckley has a criminal history seven pages in length.

On Tuesday, Buckley pleaded guilty to 11 charges including evading police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and unlawful use of a vehicle.

The court heard on July 20 police were patrolling in regards to a stolen vehicle.

Police saw Buckley driving along the road and activated their lights. He slowed down before accelerating.

At about 11.50am that same day, police received information on the stolen vehicle travelling on Tantitha Rd.

While following the vehicle, police observed marks on the road showing Buckley had driven on the wrong side of the road and even on the footpath.

The vehicle also had a flat tyre, with rubber from it left on the road.

Buckley stopped the vehicle in a yard before leaving it and running off.

When police searched the car, they found multiple drugs, utensils and a knife.

Later on July 25, Buckley attempted to steal a car from a home.

The owner had left the keys in the ignition of the car when Buckley tried to drive off.

When reversing the vehicle, he left the door open causing damage to a pole which caused the carport to collapse.

He then ran off when neighbours heard.

Buckley’s lawyer Thomas Bray told the court his client had motivating factors to get clean.

Mr Bray said since being in custody Buckley had completed a Pathways course addressing substance abuse.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Buckley’s plea of guilty and history when sentencing.

“When you’re not using ice you can work,” he said.

“Your criminal history is littered of someone who doesn’t care about other people.”

He said jail was the only appropriate sentence.

Buckley was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the dangerous operation of a vehicle and was disqualified from holding a licence for two years.

For the unlawful use of a vehicle he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and another 12 months, as well as another two year licence disqualification, for evading police.

Declared as time served, was 127 days of pre-sentence custody.

His 10-month suspended sentence was also activated.

All the sentences were to be served concurrently and he will be released on parole on January 29.