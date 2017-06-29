Court hears Bundy man uses ice 'every way he can'

Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth.

"HE USES it every which way he can.”

These are the words police say Bundaberg ice addict Ashley Suokallio used to describe his drug use.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told Bundaberg Magistrates Court Suokallio was arrested on May 25 after police stopped a car he was travelling in.

He was wanted for failing to appear before court.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said police found clip seal bags, 0.4grams of methylamphetamine (ice), and a straw with a scoop that Suokallio said he used to scoop methylamphetamine into.

During a search of his house last December police found a water pipe, scales and half a gram of ice, glass meth pipe and five boxes of perfume.

Suokallio, 36, pleaded guilty to nine offences including possession of methylamphetamine on May 27, having a utensil to administer a dangerous drug, failing to attend court, and other drug offences involving methylamphetamine possession on December 27 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to having five boxes of perfume suspected of being stolen.

Lawyer Thomas Bray said Suokallio was a hospitality worker and labourer whose problem was being a drug addict.

"He suffers an addiction to ice. His words is it has gotten out of control,” Mr Bray said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Suokallio was picked up by police with ice the same day he was meant to be in court, "so it was no surprise you had forgotten to attend”.

Taking into consideration 32 days in custody, Ms Merrin sentenced Suokallio to a seven-and-a-half month jail term with immediate release.