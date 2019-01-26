Court hears Bundy couple move stolen firearms to 'help son'

WRONG MOVE: Damon Karl Russow was charged in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, beside his partner Tanya Maree Cooke for moving a number of stolen firearms.

WRONG MOVE: Damon Karl Russow was charged in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, beside his partner Tanya Maree Cooke for moving a number of stolen firearms. contributed

WHEN people refer to their significant other as their "partner in crime”, they don't often mean it literally.

Bundy couple Tanya Maree Cooke and Damon Karl Rossow may not have meant to but their actions have resulted in them embodying that saying.

The pair faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, standing before Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring side by side.

They pleaded guilty to receiving and moving stolen firearms and ammunition.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court how in late December police had gotten wind of a burglary in which 14 firearms, including "shotguns, handguns and ammunition”, were stolen.

Rossow and Cooke initially denied their involvement to police but on January 3 Cooke admitted to police she had seen the firearms while visiting her son with Rossow.

What happened next decided their fate. The couple decided to move the guns to a different location.

Sgt Burgess said they claimed they would notify police the next day.

"Mrs Cooke said she didn't want her son to get in trouble,” Sgt Burgess said.

He said when police seized the "large quantity of guns”, "12 were found and two weapons are still unaccounted for”.

"That concerns me and it should concern the court,” he said.

"These two weren't involved in the burglary but their part in it is still serious.”

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy told the court the couple "in essence moved them to help her (Cooke's) son”.

Mr Lavaring said the couple "had a reason to believe the property was tainted or stolen”.

"(But) I have reason to believe you had no intent to use them,” he said.

Because she had no previous criminal history, no conviction was recorded for Cooke but Mr Lavaring handed down a $600 fine. Rossow was convicted and fined $900.