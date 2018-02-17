Court declares controversial Coast company insolvent

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

CONTROVERSIAL Sunshine Coast company Maroochy Sunshine has been declared insolvent.

The Federal Circuit Court of Australia, sitting in Brisbane on Friday agreed to declare Maroochy Sunshine insolvent and appoint liquidators after a Federal Government application.

Maroochy Sunshine had been accused of underpaying seasonal workers from Vanuata on the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay to the tune of $77,000. No one from the company, nor their lawyers, appeared at the court for the matter.

Deputy District Registrar Michael Buckingham ordered the government be reimbursed $1446 for costs. -NewsRegional