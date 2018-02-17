Menu
Court declares controversial Coast company insolvent

Geoff Egan
by

CONTROVERSIAL Sunshine Coast company Maroochy Sunshine has been declared insolvent.

The Federal Circuit Court of Australia, sitting in Brisbane on Friday agreed to declare Maroochy Sunshine insolvent and appoint liquidators after a Federal Government application.

Maroochy Sunshine had been accused of underpaying seasonal workers from Vanuata on the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay to the tune of $77,000. No one from the company, nor their lawyers, appeared at the court for the matter.

Deputy District Registrar Michael Buckingham ordered the government be reimbursed $1446 for costs. -NewsRegional

