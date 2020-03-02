Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a "child protection" investigation – Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown
News

Court date set for alleged child murderers

Meg Gannon
2nd Mar 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINITTA Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, will be remanded in custody for the next three months after being charged for the alleged murder and torture of a Chinchilla toddler.

Police charged the pair this morning in relation to the disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills who has been missing since 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop excused the pair's appearance for the initial mention in Dalby Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana asked for a court date to be set for June in order for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Defence lawyer Clare Graham acted on behalf of Desatge and as town agent for David Burns Lawyers on behalf of Dawita.

Dawita and Desatge will remanded in custody until 9am on June 30 where a committal mention will be heard.

No application for bail was lodged.

More Stories

Show More
crimes dalby magistrates court kaydence dawita mills

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in court for making 69 forbidden phone calls from jail

        premium_icon Man in court for making 69 forbidden phone calls from jail

        News A MAN has been convicted and not further punished after a phone number slipped through the cracks while in custody.

        Meet the council candidates: Who's running in what division

        premium_icon Meet the council candidates: Who's running in what division

        News Information on which candidates are running in 2020

        Show sells out at local Playhouse

        premium_icon Show sells out at local Playhouse

        News THE Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre has blitzed previous efforts for a sell out...