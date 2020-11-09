COURT: Application for DNA made in murder case

AN application to collect DNA from a man accused of murder has been mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

James Samuel Baumgart, 36, from Island Plantation in Maryborough, was charged with murder, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage following the death of a man at Gympie.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler ordered that a brief of evidence be disclosed regarding the case.

He adjourned the charges and the DNA application until December 1.

Police allege four men, including Mr Baumgart, were involved in a fight at a home in John St, Maryborough around 5pm Sunday, November 1.

They further allege that after the incident, two of the men fled the scene in a white ute after sustaining injuries, while Mr Baumgart was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The white ute the two men allegedly used to flee the scene was found abandoned by police about 10pm Sunday after it crashed into a fence at a property on Burns Rd, Gympie.

At 6am on November 2, police took a 45-year-old linked to the vehicle into custody to assist with their inquiries.

At 10am the same day, a 43-year-old man was found dead down an embankment at the Gympie property.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Mr Baumgart's brother, Daniel.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said Daniel was wanted for murder.