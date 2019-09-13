IN COURT: 29 people due in court today
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Bessant, Gayle Michelle
Clark, Ryan Michael
Currie, Beryl Joan
Davidson, Lynda Lea
Gear, Adam Joseph
Harrison, Joshua Steven
Horn, Karlheinz Arno
Johnson, Bradley Lex
Kelly, Kyle William,
Kratochvil, Julian
Lee, Robert Brandon
Maitani, Wataru
McCarron, Damien Joel
Menzies, Connor Paul
Mitchell, Lawrence Cameron
Norris, Jamie Paul
Pearson, Megan Anne
Pilling, Allan James
Prescott, Simon Dean
Reid, Brooke Hayley
Rogan, Kelsey Rose
Rogan, Nicole Catherine
Seinor, Shannon Ron
Simpson, Donald Henry
Smith, Bradley James
Stephensen, Charmain Catherine
Sweeney, Joseph Vivian
Trickett, Leisa Deanne
Walker, Kelly-Anne