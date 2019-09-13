Menu
Here's who is due in court today
IN COURT: 29 people due in court today

13th Sep 2019 8:36 AM
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Bessant, Gayle Michelle

Clark, Ryan Michael

Currie, Beryl Joan

Davidson, Lynda Lea

Gear, Adam Joseph

Harrison, Joshua Steven

Horn, Karlheinz Arno

Johnson, Bradley Lex

Kelly, Kyle William,

Kratochvil, Julian

Lee, Robert Brandon

Maitani, Wataru

McCarron, Damien Joel

Menzies, Connor Paul

Mitchell, Lawrence Cameron

Norris, Jamie Paul

Pearson, Megan Anne

Pilling, Allan James

Prescott, Simon Dean

Reid, Brooke Hayley

Rogan, Kelsey Rose

Rogan, Nicole Catherine

Seinor, Shannon Ron

Simpson, Donald Henry

Smith, Bradley James

Stephensen, Charmain Catherine

Sweeney, Joseph Vivian

Trickett, Leisa Deanne

Walker, Kelly-Anne

