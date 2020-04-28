IN COURT: 16 people expect in Bundaberg court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Crompton, Damien Anthony
Desborough, Lachlan John
Eggmolesse, Clinton Brett
Gala, Isaiah Thomas
Haworth, Michael Harold
Kemp, Justine
Meester, Chad Lindon
Rockall, Steven Allan Arden
Selir, Isabella Tina
Sharp, Bronson Damien
Smith, Michael John
Suresh, Varnan
Viney, David Lesley
Wortman, Anthony
Wright, Joshua Dylan
Yeh, Liang-Yu