Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg courthouse. Picture:
Bundaberg courthouse. Picture:
News

IN COURT: 16 people expect in Bundaberg court today

Geordi Offord
by
28th Apr 2020 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. 

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today. 

Crompton, Damien Anthony

Desborough, Lachlan John

Eggmolesse, Clinton Brett

Gala, Isaiah Thomas

Haworth, Michael Harold

Kemp, Justine

Meester, Chad Lindon

Rockall, Steven Allan Arden

Selir, Isabella Tina

Sharp, Bronson Damien

Smith, Michael John

Suresh, Varnan

Viney, David Lesley

Wortman, Anthony

Wright, Joshua Dylan

Yeh, Liang-Yu

buncourt bundaberg court bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hopes COVID-19 caution could curb flu numbers

        premium_icon Hopes COVID-19 caution could curb flu numbers

        News Wide Bay Public Health Physician Dr Niall Conroy shares tips for the up-coming flu season.

        Colder weather on the horizon for Bundy

        premium_icon Colder weather on the horizon for Bundy

        News A slight chance of rain throughout the week before the temperature drops later this...

        Bundy schools e-learning for agriculture

        premium_icon Bundy schools e-learning for agriculture

        News Three schools in Bundaberg are taking part in a program where students can learn...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days