COURT: Nine Bundaberg mums behaving badly

PARENTS are supposed to set a good example for their kids, but in the case of some Bundy mums, this isn't the case.

We revisit some recent court cases where mums haven't been on their best behaviour.

Naked brawl between two mums

A woman was left naked after she dropped her towel in a fight.

ONE woman was left naked after a brawl between two mums.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard that Lowmead mum Michelle Leanne Atkinson, 47, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told she assaulted the other woman over "something with their daughters they couldn't resolve".

Mum attacks bar worker, doesn't pay fare

FINED: Kristy Ann Fisher plead guilty to four charges at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

A BUNDY mother was fined $1200 after she attacked a bar worker and made off from a taxi without paying the fare.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Kristy Ann Fisher was at The Club Hotel when at 3.30am she ran up to a worker and pushed her in the chest, sending her back through the doors of the establishment.

Mum busted dealing drugs to 'support son'

Suzanne Adele Ballin

A YOUNG mum, who sold marijuana to "friends" in order to support her drug habit and her three-year-old son, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and producing dangerous drugs in Bundaberg District Court.

Mother plans armed robbery of fish and chip shop

The attempted armed robbery happened at the Fisherman's Inn takeaway shop on Bourbong St.

A COURT heard how Bundaberg mum Lisa Janelle Monk carried out an armed robbery in broad daylight.

She had been planning the event for weekS when she held up the Fisherman's Inn at knifepoint.

It ended in a 2.5 year prison sentence suspended after four months.

Busted for selling marijuana to son

The mum wanted to curb her son's ice use, the court heard.



THEY say a mother will do anything for her child. But a Bundaberg woman took that notion to the extreme by repeatedly selling her meth-using son marijuana in an attempt to curb his ice addiction.

Tina Ann Giles, 46, pleaded guilty to three counts of supply dangerous drugs and a possess drug utensil charge in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Mother steals make-up for daughter's birthday

COLES THIEF: Debbie-Ann Dolly Catlin Hodel stole $416.30 of makeup from Coles. Hodel claimed it was going to be given to her daughter for her 15th birthday, and when she had tried to pay for it, she was "refused".

WHAT was supposed to be a special surprise for her daughter's 15th birthday ended with a Bundy mum pleading guilty in court to stealing.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard in October Debbie-Ann Dolly Catlin Hodel walked into Coles at Hinkler Central with a trolley, headed for the cosmetics aisle and filled reusable bags with handfuls of make-up.

Stealing booze leads mum to jail

RE-SENTENCED: Helena Maree Fisher will stay in jail until August.

A MOTHER who stole three bottles of alcohol on separate occasions was jailed for more than a year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Helena Maree Fisher first entered Liquorland at Sugarland, placed a bottle of rum worth $62 up her jumper, and walked out.

The second and third offences occurred one day after the other in identical circumstances.

Fight outside Foodworks

Gayndah Court House.

A NORTH Burnett woman pleaded guilty to "losing it" and assaulting another woman outside a supermarket.

Sheena Dorothy Rose Thompson faced Gayndah Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

The court heard Thompson confronted her victim outside the supermarket after the woman had allegedly spread rumours about Thompson.

Drug-selling mum told to focus on her kids

BEHIND BARS: Kimberley Jane Burns will spend another five months in jail.

A BUNDABERG mother was sentenced to five months imprisonment after she was caught supplying dangerous drugs to police.

Kimberley Jane Burns, 34, was described as "anti-authority" and disengaged with rehabilitation services in Bundaberg's District Court on Thursday.

Burns had served about 120 days in custody, but none of that time could be taken into account for her fresh charges because she was already on parole when taken into custody.