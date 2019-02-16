Courier driver comes to the aid of women after head-on crash

HEAD ON: Two teenage girls were taken to Bundaberg hospital following a head-on collision, in the early hours of this morning.The two girls were reportedly travelling in the same car, which collided with another vehicle, on a road north of Rosedale.

COURIER driver Rod Forward wasn't backwards in coming forward when he relived the moments after a head-on collision in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Forward was on his normal route to deliver NewsMail papers from the print site at Rockhampton to Bundaberg when he came across the crash just after 1am.

He was one of the first on scene and the first to arrive on the northern side of the two-car-crash.

Parking his truck on the road with his hazard lights flashing, Mr Forward rushed to offer assistance and found two teenage girls with severe injuries in one car and a woman in the other.

He said the young women were shaken and disorientated and one had significant leg injuries.

A man was already on the phone to emergency services and gave Mr Forward instructions on what to do.

"It sure wasn't the most fun thing I've ever done,” he told the NewsMail.

"He asked if I had a towel and sure enough I did.

"The poor girl's knee was smashed in - there was dashboard in her knee and knee on the dashboard.”

Mr Forward said the girl kept saying she was about to pass out and felt sick.

"I wasn't sure how much pressure to put on to stop the bleeding, but I just remained calm and spoke to the girl to calm her down,” he said.

"She was disorientated and wanted to phone her mum, I just had to reassure her to keep still as we didn't know all her injuries.

"And told her she had to stay with us until the ambulance arrived.”

He remained on scene for about half-an-hour with four other men - another truck driver, a young man and a security guard, who had also stopped to help.

"I can only imagine what was going through the minds of these young women with four big men leaning in their car,” Mr Forward said.

"When they were stabilised I had to get back on the road and I passed the emergency services at Rosedale.”

Mr Forward lives in Gracemere and driving is his living, he said as a driver he'd learnt to manager fatigue and drove to his logbook with rest in between.

He worries every time he gets behind the wheel, especially around long-weekends and Christmas time.

"I've seen some things in my time,” Mr Forward said.

"A collision like that with three people really hurt is not something you want to see on the job or ever.”

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Bundaberg's RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter attended the crash on Tableland and Lowmead Rds.

Police closed the road, to create a safe landing area for the rescue helicopter, then drove the flight paramedic to the accident scene.

The two teens were transported via helicopter to Bundaberg Hospital with pelvic and lower limb injuries in a serious condition, while the adult patient was also transported to Bundaberg Hospital with chest injuries.

On the way home from Bundaberg Mr Forward drove passed the same area and stopped to speak with police officers about it.

"Funny enough the police asked me if I was the bloke who owned the towel,” he said.

"I said I didn't want it back and would head along to the two-dollar shop for another.”